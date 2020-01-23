leicester-city-receive-jamie-vardy-fitness-boost-ahead-of-carabao-cup-semi-final-against-aston-villa

Jamie Vardy could return for Leicester’s crucial Carabao Cup semi-final against Aston Villa next week, in a huge boost for Brendan Rodgers.

Vardy has undergone a scan on the glute muscle injury he sustained in the 4-1 win over West Ham on Wednesday night and Leicester are confident that the Premier League’s leading scorer will make a swift return.

The 33 year old was taken off late in the first-half after clearing the ball near the Leicester penalty area, and there were early fears that he had suffered a hamstring injury.

But Rodgers revealed after the match that Vardy’s injury was related to his glute, and the striker was assessed by medical staff on Thursday.

Vardy is likely to undergo further tests in the next 48 hours but there is an outside chance that he will be available for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night, with the tie delicately poised at 1-1.