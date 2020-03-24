lego-is-bringing-back-one-of-its-best-pirate-sets-ever

LEGO will soon be releasing a new set inspired by one of its most beloved builds of all time, the Black Seas Barracuda. The Black Seas Barracuda was released in 1989 and is still considered to be one of the most iconic designs from the Danish toy company.

Decades later a fan has helped revitalize the Black Seas Barracuda with the Pirates of Barracuda Bay build. The design is a product of the LEGO Ideas incubator, which allows fans to submit their own sets and potentially have them turned into a licensed release.

The Pirates of Barracuda Bay is a 2,545-piece set complete with an island that can be split in half and rearranged. The shipwreck can be dismantled as well and restructured to mimic the original Black Seas Barracuda pirate ship.

Coming with eight pirate minifigures, various animal figures, and two skeleton figures, the Pirates of Barracuda Bay allows you to discover everything from the captain’s cabin and food store to the kitchen, bedrooms, supply dock, farm, tavern, jail cell, and beyond.

LEGO is scheduled to release the all-new pirate set on April 1 for $200. Visit LEGO.com to learn more about it today.

