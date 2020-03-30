LEGO Celebrates ‘Fast & Furious’ With Dom’s Dodge Charger Build

Posted by — March 30, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
lego-celebrates-‘fast-&-furious’-with-dom’s-dodge-charger-build

The new movie may be postponed, but LEGO is still celebrating the Fast & Furious franchise by releasing an all-new build replicating Dominic Toretto’s beloved Dodge Charger. You’ll soon be able to recreate scenes from the action-packed film series, as the 1,077-piece set is currently available for pre-order and ships beginning April 27.
Mimicking Dom’s iconic 1970s Dodge Charger R/T, the LEGO build boasts a number of authentic and functioning details, including an opening hood that reveals the signature V8 engine, moving pistons, wishbone suspension, a steering system, and air blower. The set also comes with nitro bottles in the trunk to further bring those high-speed chases to life. When playtime is over, you can then display Dom’s Dodge Charger by utilizing the famous wheel stand position.
LEGO’s Fast & Furious Dodge Charger set retails for $100. To learn more and to pre-order yours, simply follow here.

LEGO

7 more

LEGO

LEGO

LEGO

LEGO

LEGO

LEGO

LEGO

Not NYC, not LA.

Follow
Highsnobiety Design

What To Read Next

Before You Continue…
For the best experience possible, we and our partners collect usage information and use cookies to show you relevant advertising. To do this, we need your consent and confirmation that you are 16+ years old. You can find more details and opt out at any time in our Privacy Policy

You May Also Like

four-more-shots-please-2-trailer-out:-sassy-girls-are-back-and-fans-can’t-keep-calm!

Four More Shots Please 2 Trailer OUT: Sassy Girls Are Back And Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

ajay-devgn-finally-reacts-to-rumours-of-daughter-nysa-testing-‘positive’-for-coronavirus

Ajay Devgn FINALLY reacts to rumours of daughter Nysa testing ‘positive’ for Coronavirus

nobody-presents-a-girl-better-than-mohit-suri-–-disha-patani

Nobody presents a girl better than Mohit Suri – Disha Patani

ramayan-back-on-tv:-here’s-what-ram-aka-arun-govil-is-doing

Ramayan back on TV: Here’s what Ram aka Arun Govil is doing

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *