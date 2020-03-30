lego-celebrates-‘fast-&-furious’-with-dom’s-dodge-charger-build

The new movie may be postponed, but LEGO is still celebrating the Fast & Furious franchise by releasing an all-new build replicating Dominic Toretto’s beloved Dodge Charger. You’ll soon be able to recreate scenes from the action-packed film series, as the 1,077-piece set is currently available for pre-order and ships beginning April 27.

Mimicking Dom’s iconic 1970s Dodge Charger R/T, the LEGO build boasts a number of authentic and functioning details, including an opening hood that reveals the signature V8 engine, moving pistons, wishbone suspension, a steering system, and air blower. The set also comes with nitro bottles in the trunk to further bring those high-speed chases to life. When playtime is over, you can then display Dom’s Dodge Charger by utilizing the famous wheel stand position.

LEGO’s Fast & Furious Dodge Charger set retails for $100. To learn more and to pre-order yours, simply follow here.

