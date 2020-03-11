legend’s-chilling-warning-to-defenders-over-king

AFL legend Matthew Lloyd has given a chilling warning to players who are tasked with defending St Kilda youngster Max King, saying the teenager will “rag doll” defenders.

Lloyd coached both Max King and his twin brother, Gold Coast Sun star Ben King, during their high school days at Haileybury in Melbourne and said St Kilda’s King will dominate the AFL if his body allows him to do so.

After being drafted fourth overall in the 2018 draft by St Kilda, King was forced to sit out his first season due to his recovery from an ACL injury suffered in his draft year, but the 19-year-old is poised to make his mark on the competition in 2020.

King’s twin brother Ben was drafted by the Gold Coast Suns and immediately made an impact, booting 17 goals in 14 games for the Suns, and Lloyd told Saints fans what they can expect out of their No.12 this season

According to Lloyd, Max King will have no problem being physical with defenders despite being a teenager (Getty)

“He’s a very aggressive footballer so he can do it in all ways,” Lloyd told Wide World of Sports.

“He can do it below his knees, he’s lightning on the lead. He can sit on heads but he will rag doll some defenders pretty early on in his career.

“All the hype should be there. Pencil him in if his body can stand up because he’s the real deal.

“He’s watched his brother play and he didn’t get a taste of it like a lot of draftees.

“His goal was to be the No.1 pick so he has high ambitions and he was disappointed that his knee stopped him from being the No.1 pick.

King his hoping to make a similar impact to his twin brother Ben in 2020 (Getty)

“I truly believe that he would have been the No.1 pick had he had a full season without doing his ACL.”

While both King twins have relatively similar frames, Lloyd explained the key difference between the two brothers.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to coach the King boys through their junior football at Haileybury and people ask me what the difference is,” he said.

“Ben King is more your hit-up and floating type of player. He can be a good centre half forward. Max King can be your stand and deliver (forward).”

While King’s emergence is a big source of excitement for Saints fans, it is merely one of many considering an eventful off-season for St Kilda.

Lloyd says Bradley Hill was the best off-season recruit in the entire AFL (Getty)

The Saints were heavily active during last year’s AFL Trade Period, and Lloyd was confident about the team’s off-season acquisitions.

“I think the Saints have nailed it. Every single one of those players will play in Round 1 and can have a big impact,” he said.

“Bradley Hill is as good a wingman as there is in the AFL. He was a wonderful player for Fremantle, it’s just that he didn’t have enough support around him.

“St Kilda’s biggest weakness is their foot skills. Brett Ratten was brutal late in the year saying if you can’t kick how do you expect to win games. He didn’t have the job at that stage and I thought he was as honest as he could be.

“Bradley Hill is as poised and as balanced as any midfielder going around so I think he was the biggest recruit in the off-season.”