legendary-“ain’t-no-sunshine”-singer,-bill-withers-died-at-81

The world has just lost another great and legendary singer-songwriter in Bill Withers. Bill was 81 when he died due to the heart complications he faced on March 30, 2020. After the Lean On Me hit-maker retired in the mid-1980s, he wasn’t much active in public, yet he had inspired numerous soul singers.

The family statement mentioned that he spent his final moments with his family and closed his eyes, knowing that his loved ones were by his side. He was survived by his two children Todd and Kori, which he had with his second wife, Marcia Johnson—to whom he married in 1976.

Family’s Statement

The Internet was flooded with the prayers from his fans and fellow musicians on the saddening demise of dear Bill. Chance the Rapper after hearing the news mourned the death and said Bill was really the greatest. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chic’s Nile Rodgers also wrote the condolence messages and grieved for the heartbreaking news.

The Grammy Award-winning singer was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. He had composed various blockbuster songs like “Lean on Me,” “Use Me,” “Just the Two of Us,” “Lovely Day,” and many more during his 22-years career. The first single from his second album, Lean on Me, has been chosen as the anthem to support one another during the coronavirus pandemic that has caused heavy loss of life recently. The song is now the balcony renditions, while tens of thousands are fighting the distressing virus.

Withers was raised in poverty by his grandmother after his father died at the age of 13. He also composed a song in her honor— Grandma’s Hands—for the debut album in 1971. Various famous singers and rappers sampled his legendary songs; Blackstreet, Dr. Dre, and Kanye West, to name a few. Damani Baker and Alex Vlack directed a documentary surrounding Bill’s life, which was titled Still Bill (from his 1972 album name) and was released in 2009.