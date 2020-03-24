legend-of-horror,-sid-haig’s-cause-of-death-revealed!-dig-in-to-find-the-details

Sid Haig was best known for his role as the psychotic clown Captain Spaulding in the movie House of 1000 Corpses (2003). He passed away on 21st September 2019. Haig’s cause of death was later revealed.

Death of Sid Haig: Cause Revealed:

After nearly a month of his death, the death certificate was issued by Ventura County, California. The 80-year-old Haig’s cause of death was mainly Cardiorespiratory arrest. He had other issues with his health like respiratory failure, aspiration, and pneumonia.

Early signs of Deterioration:

Three months before death his health had been declining. He also suffered from a small bowel obstruction during his time of death. While he was reprising his role in Rob Zombie’s 3 from Hell his screen time had to be reduced as short as a cameo as he was hospitalized during the filming.

Zombie told Entertainment Weekly, “Three weeks into the shooting, I got a call from Sid.” He was in the hospital by then and had had a surgery. He was at the rehabilitation facility at that time.

Events in September:

Haig was hospitalized early in September after he had a “nasty spill” at his home. He suffered from a lung infection after he vomited in his sleep while he was recovering.

Finally, on 21st September 2019, he dies due to cardiopulmonary arrest and all the other complications. However, Haig’s cause of death was revealed nearly after a month of his passing.

A Legend Indeed!

Sid entered the entertainment industry as a drummer before his role in the UCLA student film, The Host. This kick-started his decades-long career allowing him to star in high profile movies.

The actor is famous for his roles in Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s rejects and 3 from Hell as Captain Spaulding. These movies have given Captain Spaulding as well as Haig himself the name Icons of Horror Cinema.