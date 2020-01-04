legal-row-over-sale-of-vintage-porsche-to-billionaire-car-enthusiast

As a wealthy classic car enthusiast the insurance billionaire Andreas Pohl apparently thought little of spending nearly £400,000 on a vintage Porsche without looking at it first.
But when he took delivery of the vehicle he had second thoughts, claiming to have discovered it was in poor condition, had been fitted with inauthentic parts and was now unsafe to drive.
Now Mr Pohl is suing one of Britain’s most prestigious specialist car dealers over the sale, alleging he was misled over the true condition of the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 touring coupe.
Mr Pohl, a classic car aficionado who takes part in vintage races, has launched legal proceedings in the High Court against Coys of Kensington after he bought the 911 Carrera from the specialist dealer in October 2018 for £390,000.
The chief executive of one of Germany’s biggest finance and insurance companies, he bought the car without looking at it or examining it in person after being told it was a “very good” authentic vintage model.
However, he claims that when the Porsche was delivered he discovered that it had been rebuilt, had been fitted with inauthentic parts and unsafe to drive.
His claim states: “In telephone conversations on 27 and 28 October 2018 between Mr (Michael) Haag, acting as the agent of the defendant [Coys], and Herr Wolf, acting as the agent of the claimant [Mr Pohl], the defendant further represented to the claimant that the condition of the car was ‘very good’.
“Prior to the claimant’s purchase of the car the claimant, as the defendant knew, did not inspect the car or arrange for any inspection of the car… the claimant purchased the car in reliance upon and induced by the representations.”
After commissioning a report on the car’s condition, Mr Pohl, 55, demanded his money back, but says that although Coys agreed to repay him it has failed to come up with the money.
The father of three, who heads up the Deutsche Vermoegensberatung conglomerate, is suing the firm, seeking legal declarations that he has validly rejected the car and is entitled to his money back, or damages for misrepresentations, breaches of contract and breaches of warranty.
Mr Pohl, from Marburg, near Frankfurt, says he was assured that the car was an authentic Porsche 911 Carrera with its original engine, and that its engine number matched the chassis.
He contends that Coys made those claims falsely, to induce him to buy the car, knowing that the degree of originality of a classic car and its condition reflect its value and desirability.
Instead of being a type F, Mr Pohl claims that the body had been rebuilt to a later model, type G, and an aluminium rather than magnesium crankcase had been fitted, as well as electrical plug
connections, and screw connections for safety belts, reinforcing plates, and replacement doors.
It is claimed by Mr Pohl in legal documents that the car is in poor condition, unsafe to be driven, and would not pass an MOT test, as its brakes and axles are corroded and unsafe and the steering system leaks.
The court will hear claims that the modifications to the car damaged its condition, so that its authenticity will always be questionable, even if it is repaired to a high standard.
Mr Pohl, whose daughter Nathalie is one of Germany’s top open water swimmers, accuses Coys of breach of contract and breach of warranty, and says he rejected the car by email on January 30 this year.
He also claims that despite agreeing to return his money, Coys wrongfully failed to agree the mechanism by which the money should be returned.
Coys, which was originally founded in 1919, though has since traded under a variety of names, is expected to fight the claim, denying that it made any misrepresentations about the condition or character of the vehicle.
It states in its defence submission that Mr Pohl signed a declaration in which he acknowledged that, as a collector’s item, the Porsche may have had parts replaced and that he had been given the opportunity to inspect the vehicle and was satisfied with its “condition and authenticity.”
The specialists in fine historic motors, now based in Richmond, Surrey, also deny that it accepted Mr Pohl’s rejection of the car or that it agreed to refund him the cost of the vehicle, and denies that it “wrongfully failed to agree the mechanics of the return of the price to the claimant in exchange for the return of the car”.