leeds-united-star-ezgjan-alioski-taunts-arsenal-and-manchester-united-ahead-of-fa-cup-clash

Championship leaders Leeds United are more than capable of beating struggling Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United, according to winger Ezgjan Alioski.

Marcelo Bielsa’s in-form Leeds travel to the Emirates on Monday evening to face Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Gunners are currently just tenth in the Premier League with six wins from 21 matches but have looked revitalised under new manager Mikel Arteta and beat Manchester United last time out.

But despite Arsenal’s impressive victory, Leeds will have no fear at the Emirates on Monday as they too are capable of beating this current United team, says Alioski.

Looking ahead to Leeds’ trip to north London, the 27-year-old winger said: ‘It’s a nice stadium, it’s a big club, but it’s not so special to go there because it’s Arsenal.

‘You have some players who think like this, but it’s not enough to think “Wow, it’s Arsenal”, because we are also a good team and we want to show it.

‘We need to go there with a lot of confidence like we always do and to play like we always do. Not to be scared to go there.

‘I see the result versus Manchester United, but this United, even we can beat them. This is a cup, it’s different.

‘The difference is that they’re [Arsenal] in the Premier League, we are in the Championship, and it’s nice to go there and show them who is Leeds.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘If we are in the Premier League, Leeds are going to be one of the biggest clubs, like I know they were before.’

Leeds are on course to secure their long-awaited return to the Premier League, losing just four times this season to move nine points clear of third-placed Brentford in the Championship.

New Arsenal boss Arteta won the FA Cup as captain of the Gunners and hopes his team become ‘addicted’ to challenging for trophies.

‘When I arrived here [as a player] we were trying to fight for the Premier League and we didn’t quite have the level to do that,’ the former Manchester City coach said.

‘The cups became very important. This club had a massive history with that but it was eight years without winning anything so for us to lift that first FA Cup was a massive relief, to get the club fighting again.

‘That habit of winning, winning, winning — after you win you don’t want to stop and you become addicts. That is what we have to implement.’

MORE: Mikel Arteta sends warning to Arsenal players ahead of FA Cup clash with Leeds United

MORE: Manchester United considering January move for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks





