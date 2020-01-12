leeds-united-defender-ben-white-insists dressing-room-remains-a-panic-free-zone-amid-mid-season-wobble

Defender Ben White insists the Leeds United dressing room remains a panic-free zone despite the biggest setback so far in a mid-season wobble that has raised fears among fans of another promotion chance going to waste.

Leeds, looking to end a 16-year-exile from the Premier League, suffered their first home defeat since August when they succumbed to two late Sheffield Wednesday goals on Saturday. They have just one win in their last six Championship matches and an 11-point cushion between themselves and third place has shrunk to six.

It has brought echoes of the collapse at the end of last season, when three defeats in the last four games saw them slip out of the top two before losing to Derby in the play-offs.

But White, on a season-long loan at Leeds from Brighton, says no one in the dressing room has mentioned last season.

“I’ve only come to Leeds this season but I’ve not sensed any nerves and I have not heard anyone talking about last year,” he said.

“We don’t talk about anything that’s happened before. We are all about now and what we can do to get up.

“There are 19 games to go and whether the gap is six points, nine points, 12 points, it’s all the same really. You just focus on winning each game.

“It never goes exactly how you want it and I am sure there will be other games where we don’t get the points that we want. We will pick ourselves up and go again. There is enough spirit and ability in the team to get the job done.”

But Jacob Murphy, who scored Wednesday’s 87th-minute opener before substitute Atdhe Nuhiu added another in stoppage time, says his side can see an opportunity after moving into the top six.

“(Promotion) is there for whoever wants it most,” he said. “We’ve made a statement by winning here. Can we look at the top two? Why not?”