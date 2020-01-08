leeds-rhinos-great-rob-burrow-reveals-wayne-rooney-support-as-he-battles-motor-neurone-disease

Rob Burrow thought the hardest part of being diagnosed with motor neurone disease would be telling his three young children the heartbreaking news.

The Leeds Rhinos legend, 37, and wife Lindsey spoke to daughters Macy, eight, and Maya, four, and one-year-old son Jackson last month, shortly after being informed he had the incurable, muscle-wasting condition.​

It promised to be an emotionally fraught moment with endless tears shed, but it did not quite turn out that way.​

“It was important that we told the kids and we did it before Christmas,” Burrow says, sitting in the plush North Stand overlooking the Headingley pitch he graced during a glorious 17-year playing career. “The middle one, Maya, said, ‘What are you telling us that for, dad? It’s boring!’ The way she said it made it funny and that was great, but they know and I wanted them to know.​

“I do have a really positive family and it does help. I’m lucky enough to have loads of support at home, never mind here at Leeds.”​

Burrow is one of the most successful players in the modern game, having come through the Rhinos’ vaunted academy to win a record eight Grand Finals before retiring in 2017.​