leeds-rhinos-great-rob-burrow-reveals-wayne-rooney-support-as-he-battles-motor-neurone-disease

Rob Burrow thought the hardest part of being diagnosed with motor neurone disease would be telling his three young children the heartbreaking news.
The Leeds Rhinos legend, 37, and wife Lindsey spoke to daughters Macy, eight, and Maya, four, and one-year-old son Jackson last month, shortly after being informed he had the incurable, muscle-wasting condition.
It promised to be an emotionally fraught moment with endless tears shed, but it did not quite turn out that way.
“It was important that we told the kids and we did it before Christmas,” Burrow says, sitting in the plush North Stand overlooking the Headingley pitch he graced during a glorious 17-year playing career. “The middle one, Maya, said, ‘What are you telling us that for, dad? It’s boring!’ The way she said it made it funny and that was great, but they know and I wanted them to know.
“I do have a really positive family and it does help. I’m lucky enough to have loads of support at home, never mind here at Leeds.”
Burrow is one of the most successful players in the modern game, having come through the Rhinos’ vaunted academy to win a record eight Grand Finals before retiring in 2017.
I met with @Rob7Burrow last night and offered him whatever help and support he might need at what is a difficult time for him. Meeting another sportsman suffering from MND has strengthened my resolve to help find a solution to this condition
https://t.co/W9FaJJGrzq
— Doddie Weir OBE (@DoddieWeir5) December 19, 2019
He is also one of the most loved, a fact which became apparent when he revealed his diagnosis on Dec 19.
A fundraising campaign set up to support the former scrum-half, who at 5ft 5in is the smallest player in Super League history, and his family quickly topped £200,000.
Burrow, born and raised in Castleford, the former mining town in West Yorkshire, says: “The amount of support and messages that have come in is incredible.
“The best thing for me is not how they talk about me as a player, but how they talk about me as a person. That’s the most humbling thing of all. You bring your kids up to be nice people and that’s the most important thing; how people have spoken about my personality. It’s absolutely unbelievable.”
England’s greatest goalscorer, Wayne Rooney, who became a Rhinos fan as they racked up title after title at Old Trafford, posted a recent video on social media in support of Burrow, who says: “The message from Wayne Rooney was humbling. He’s one of the best footballers ever and for him to say something like that about me is incredible. I tweeted him directly afterwards thanking him; I couldn’t believe he knew who I was, let alone him saying, ‘Good luck’. He replied saying he loved watching me play and I couldn’t believe that was real. I’m just a normal person who admires people like Wayne.”
Despite Rooney’s heartfelt support for Burrow and that of countless other high-profile personalities in the sporting world and beyond, there is no cure for motor neurone disease. Yet Burrow, a positive person by nature, has come to terms with his condition and, although his speech has deteriorated, he appears in good health otherwise.
On Tuesday, Burrow visited Prof Christopher McDermott, a consultant neurologist with a special interest in the condition, at the University of Sheffield. It provided a ray of hope for Burrow, who says: “Professor McDermott is a really top guy. He did confirm I have MND but he said I’m borderline and reckoned I could be alive for a few years yet, which is good. He spoke about some trial drugs, so hopefully I’m eligible on the criteria to get on that. That’s really positive news in the circumstances.” A promising coach, Burrow remains in charge of Leeds’ reserve team and will pull on his boots one last time on Sunday in a pre-season friendly between the Rhinos and old adversaries Bradford Bulls at Headingley. The match is a testimonial to honour the career of Jamie Jones-Buchanan, another former member of Leeds’ all-conquering golden generation, but will also raise funds for Burrow. Fellow legends Kevin Sinfield, the Rhinos’ director of rugby, Kylie Leuluai, Danny McGuire, Jamie Peacock and Jones-Buchanan will also play.
Burrow remains especially close to his former team-mates, and their support has helped him immensely since his diagnosis.
Tickets for the match have sold out and Headingley will be close to its 20,000 capacity for the first time since it was rebuilt. The game will be televised live on Sky Sports and Burrow is guaranteed a thunderous reception when he takes to the field for a brief cameo.
He says with a huge smile: “To go on the pitch with some old friends will be really special. It’s incredible and will be a great feeling to get out there, but I’ll stick to two or three minutes or whatever it is. The whole point is about going on the pitch in the kit again and playing for the club I love. The whole rugby family has got on board and I’m sure there will be fans of other clubs there on Sunday. The whole game epitomises the support I’ve had. Again, it’s just overwhelming.”
Burrow met Scottish rugby union legend Doddie Weir shortly after his diagnosis last month and plans to meet former Liverpool defender Stephen Darby, who along with fellow MND sufferer Chris Rimmer set up the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.
Burrow has spoken to Sam Burgess, whose father Mark died from the condition in 2007 aged 45. “Sam and his three brothers got in touch straight away,” Burrow says. “He’s over soon and it’ll be great to have a chat with all four of them just to get their information on how they helped their dad and things like that.
“I’ve not met Stephen [Darby] yet but he’s been in touch. I’m going to speak with him and the amount of people with MND who have got in touch, be they famous or not, is amazing. They’ve all told me their stories and I just want people to know that I’ve read all their messages and listened to their advice about what to do.
“I’ve had a lady in Miami get in touch to say she was diagnosed at 37 and she’s now 56, and look at Stephen Hawking: he lived with it for years.
“I’m really positive and really determined, I’m not sure I’ll win the battle but I want to be here for a long time. I want to watch my kids grow up, and my head space is really positive. The first couple of weeks were emotional but now I’m just getting on with it.”
To donate to a fund set up to help Rob Burrow and his family, go to www.virginmoneygiving.com/ fund/robburrow
- Prince Harry will conduct the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace next week