lee-westwood-takes-one-shot-lead-into-final-round-of-abu-dhabi-championship-as-he-chases-44th-title

Just to be leading going into the final round of one of the European Tour’s most lucrative events in your 28th year on the circuit is surely achievement enough. Yet such are the standards Lee Westwood has set himself in his remarkable stint at the top end of the game that he will only be satisfied with victory in the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday.

On 14-under, the 46-year-old is one clear of Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger and Italian Francesco Laporta, with Matt Fitzpatrick on 12-under and Spain’s Sergio Garcia and the American Kurt Kitayama one further back. To put Westwood’s longevity into perspective, Fitzpatrick and Kitayama were not even born when the Worksop man first got on Tour as a teenager in 1993, an incredible feat in itself considering he only took up the game five years before.

“If you’d asked that 19-year-old at Q-school in Montpelier, what will you be doing at start of 2020, I doubt he’d have given the answer that he’d be leading a $7m Rolex Series Event,” Westwood said with a smirk. “It’s just fun, isn’t it? Playing the game that I love.”

There is no question that Westwood adores his profession, but perhaps his enduring ability to mix it with the best can be put down to the fact that he has never been obsessed by it. And in the twilight of his career, the former world No 1 is finding it easier than ever to leave his clubs in the boot.