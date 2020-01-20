lee-westwood-secures-44th-worldwide-title-to-open-door-to-potential-ryder-cup-return

Lee Westwood did not dare risk his back to stoop down to collect his ball from the hole after a comeback victory that makes a Ryder Cup return entirely feasible. Instead, the 46-year employed a device on the end of his putter to spare him the effort.

“It was because of a bet I made with a mate,” Westwood revealed. “We decided it would be the ultimate way for a veteran to celebrate. And I did it!”

It was a wonderful old man’s moment to sign off what is sure to be one of the circuit’s most popular wins of the season. Where the likes of Sir Nick Faldo, Seve Ballesteros, Colin Montgomerie and Ernie Els failed, Westwood has succeeded. Only Mark McNulty had ever before won European Tour strokeplay titles in four different decades.

”That fills me with pride and was why I was so emotional at the end,” he said, after lifting the Abu Dhabi Championship. “Sport is all about setting targets for everybody else to follow and it just shows the level I’ve played at for such a long time. Longevity in sport is difficult to achieve.

“I feel as healthy now as ever. I don’t groan too much when I get out of bed in the morning to put on my socks. I’ve a new commitment to the gym and the kind of drive that I feel like I can continue to move on. I’m re-energised.”