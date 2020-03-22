LeBron James Raves About His ‘Goddess’ Wife Savannah While In Self-Quarantine – Check Out The Sweet Post That Had Fans Swooning!

While in self-quarantine with his family, LeBron James could not help but gush over his wife on social media! In other words, it appears that the isolation has only done wonders for their relationship and they’re far from bored of spending every minute with one another!

So the sports star paid tribute to his wife, Savannah, calling her a ‘queen’ and ‘goddess!’

LeBron and Savannah have been together for many years and yet, it seems like they are just as in love as ever!

The man took to social media to show their ‘#goals’ marriage off yesterday, several days after going into self-quarantine amid the Coronavirus, COVID-19 spread.

The NBA star shared a pic of his woman looking stunning in a black suit with a low cut on his IG Stories.

‘My goodness!!! My queen,’ he wrote over the image, also adding a queen emoji.

He also wrote: ‘Sheesh!’ alongside a number of several heart emoji variations!

It did not take long for an IG page to share the pic and fans to gush over Savannah in the comment section.

They wrote expected things such as ‘beautiful,’ and ‘gorgeous,’ but some also raved about LeBron’s loving tribute to her, one user writing: ‘Must be nice to be adored.’

Sure enough, this is definitely not the first time LeBron shows off his life partner of six years and sends her love online.

As for the NBA season being suspended amid the Coronavirus danger, one insider shared with HollywoodLife that ‘Savannah thinks the NBA made a good call and as much as she loves having LeBron home, she wishes that it was for a different reason. She understands that the health of their family and of the players comes first so she supports whatever steps have to be taken to accomplish that.’

They went on to stress that: ‘Of course, she loves having him home and the kids also love spending more time with their father. She knows all the hard work that he puts in during the season and how much he wants to get back on the court. He’s still in phenomenal shape and has been working out so he will definitely be ready to go back when he gets to.’



