lebron-james,-in-town-for-celtics-lakers,-detours-to-springfield-to-catch-son’s-game

SPRINGFIELD – When LeBron James is sitting courtside, everything becomes elevated.

That included the performance of Paul VI Catholic (Va.) in Monday’s tilt against Sierra Canyon (Calif.) at the 19th Hoophall Classic.

With James sitting in a restricted area behind the baseline to watch his son, LeBron Jr., before heading to TD Garden to lead his Lakers against the Celtics, Paul VI buckled down for a 70-62 victory at Springfield College.

“When you see LeBron, you’ve got to show out,’’ said Paul VI senior guard Jeremy Roach, who is committed to Duke. “That’s what you live for. That’s why you come to [Hoophall], to take advantage of those opportunities.’’

Roach (16 points, 7 assists) combined with backcourt mate Trevor Keels (game-high 24 points) to help Paul VI — ranked No. 13 in ESPN’s latest national poll — pull ahead of No. 14 Sierra Canyon in the second half and hold on for the victory.

With “Bronny’’ logging 13 minutes off the bench for Sierra Canyon, James got progressively more invested in the action, at one point standing up to address a referee about a non-call when his freshman son attacked the rim.

Sierra Canyon trailed, 53-47, after three quarters and could not fully close the gap despite stellar play from top recruits Brandon Boston Jr. (20 points), Ziaire Williams (15 points), and 7-foot-3-inch center Harold Yu (12 points, 6 rebounds).

But when Roach stripped the Kentucky-bound Boston at midcourt and flushed to make it 64-57 with 2: 19 remaining, James started to prepare for his police-escorted commute back to Boston (he had helicoptered in).

It was a vastly different outcome from Sierra Canyon’s showstopping 90-57 win over Dominican (Wis.) Saturday night, but the spectacle surrounding the California prep school was greater.

“I’m building a team and keeping my head down,’’ said Sierra Canyon coach Andre Chevalier. “I try not to look at the lights and everything that surround us.

“At Sierra Canyon, we try to give kids the opportunity to experience what it’s going to be like at the next level. So dealing with the travel, and seeing different levels and cultures of basketball . . . is part of that.’’

As a freshman, seeing the floor against elite competition is an accomplishment for LeBron Jr. Staying focused despite all the lights, cameras, and shenanigans from the crowd (a fan reportedly threw a food item at Bronny during an inbounds sequence) is even more impressive to his coach.

“It’s amazing that at age 15 he knows how to handle this situation, understand it, and stay focused on his craft,’’ said Chevalier.

For Roach, a top prospect with plenty of fanfare in his own right, Bronny’s situation is different.

“It’s real tough,’’ said Roach. “He’s only a freshman, so he’s still got to learn. Everyone is expecting him to be LeBron, but he’s his own self. He just has to keep working.’’