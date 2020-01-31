lebron-james-gets-kobe-bryant-tattoo-on-leg-to-pay-tribute-to-late-la-lakers-teammate

The hottest luxury and A List news

Lakers star LeBron James was close to Kobe Bryant, who passed away last Sunday in a helicopter crash with his daughter and seven other people.

James, who wrote an emotional message on Instagram about his late friend, was spotted with a tribute tattoo at a recent training session.

Pictures of James show him at practice with the left leg of his shorts rolled up and a new, plastic-wrapped tattoo. The photo appears to show a Black Mamba snake – most likely a tribute to Bryant’s nickname ‘Black Mamba’.

(AP)



According to TMZ, the words underneath it are believed to read “Kobe 4 Life”. The outlet also reported that James and fellow player Anthony Davis went to tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia for the design.

(AP)



After being pictured at the airport crying in the wake of Bryant and his daughter Gianna’s death, James broke his silence on the tragedy.

On Tuesday, he posted a heartfelt tribute to his “big bro” and “niece” despite claiming he was “not ready”.

(AP)



He said, “Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!”

(Getty Images)



“I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!” he continued.





“Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this s**t on my back and keep it going!!” he continued.

“Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!!” he finished.

He also hashtagged the post #Mamba4Life and #Gigi4Life.

Gianna Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant (Getty Images)



Since Bryant’s death there has been an outpouring of love for the late basketball star, his daughter and their family.

His death happened just hours before the Grammy Awards, where singers including Alica Keys, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and more paid homage to the Lakers player.

NBA teams have also been taking 8 and 24-second penalties during games, referencing Bryant’s jersey numbers throughout his career.