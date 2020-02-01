lebron-james-delivers-moving-speech-on-kobe-bryant-before-first-los-angeles-lakers-game-since-helicopter-crash

LeBron James delivered a moving tribute to his friend Kobe Bryant as the Los Angeles Lakers returned to the basketball court for the first time since Bryant, and his daughter Gianna, lost their lives in a helicopeter crash.

Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people died on Sunday when the helicopter they were taking to a girls’ basketball tournament crashed in foggy weather on a hillside northwest of Los Angeles.

Following Bryant’s death, the NBA canceled a game scheduled for Staples Center on Tuesday between the Lakers and the Los Angles Clippers, citing the need to give the team time to grieve.

That meant the Lakers’ return to the court came against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, and fans and players alike paid tribute to Bryant at the Staples Center before the game.

Each seat in the arena was decked out with a replica Lakers jersey bearing Bryant’s name and number 24 (with No.8 also one of his selections). Two courtside seats were reserved for Bryant and his late daughter, Gianna – the same seats they sat in during the last game they attended together at the arena on December 29.

(USA TODAY Sports)

As pre-match preparations began, Usher stood at center court of the darkened arena in front of No.8 and No.24 yellow rose arrangements to sing “Amazing Grace.” Cellist Ben Hong from the Los Angeles Philharmonic performed while video of Bryant talking about his life and career played.

Boyz II Men then delivered a stirring rendition of the American national anthem, with players from both side – including James – wearing Bryant jerseys, and united in their grief.​

James and Bryant were strong friends both on and off the court, with the former recently surpassing the latter’s points total to become the third-highest scorer in NBA history.

The pair also won two Olympic gold medals together in 2008 and 2012, while Bryant’s last ever tweet was sent in congratulations to James for passing his points total.

Following the national anthem, James delivered a speech in tribute to Bryant, imploring those in attendance and watching on to build on Bryant’s legacy of striving for excellence in all aspects of life.

“Laker Nation, I would be selling you short if I read off this s***, so I’m going to go straight from the heart,” he began, deciding to throw his pre-prepared notes to the floor.

James finished by saying: “I want to continue along with my team-mates, continue his legacy not only for this year, but as long as we can play the game of basketball that we love because that’s what Kobe Bryant would want.

“So in the words of Kobe Bryant, ‘Mamba Out,’ but in the words of us, ‘Not forgotten.’

“Live on, brother.”

Additional reporting by Reuters and AP.