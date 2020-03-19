LeBron James And Savannah James Are Isolated At Home – Check Out Savannah Cutting Her Own Braids

LeBron James and Savannah James are also isolated at their home, and he just shared a video on his social media account. He’s updating fans on this whole situation.

LeBron told his followers that he could not even get a haircut these days, and he’s looking like Tom Hanks in Cast Away movie.

He also said that Savannah has to cut her own braids. Check out the video that he shared on his social media account.

Someone commented: ‘Swear that’s about to be me. I’m about to take out my braids just bc I have nothing else to do smh,’ and another follower posted this: ‘Oh she’s brave taking her braids down like that.’

One other person said: ‘We are all going to look homeless even when we’re at home😩’ and someone else posted: ‘Dawg this no basketball thing is killing me I’m forced to spend time with my girlfriend I didn’t even know I had 😭’

A follower said: ‘I wonder if he had taken advantage of the no drug test rule the NBA has going on you know weed is legal in California.’

Someone else posted: ‘Any man ask to help you take down your hair or uninstall a weave is a real MVP.’

A follower said: ‘I hope me and my husband have this type of relationship. I love them ♥️’ and someone else posted this: ‘And yet no one would know how “scruffy” you look without posting it on social media.’

One commenter believes that ‘Quarantine is gonna be fun, yesterday I found out I have siblings,’ and another fan said: ‘My dog just coughed on me tf 😐 I’m finna send him to these Chinese people.’

