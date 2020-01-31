Leavers vs Remainers on Brexit Day: From Nigel Farage's jubilant response to David Lammy scathing retort

The latest headlines in your inbox

There are mixed emotions among the UK’s Leavers and Remainers as the country prepares to leave the European Union later today.

At 11pm on Friday night the UK will officially leave the European Union on what has been dubbed “Brexit Day”.

Little will change until the end of December 2020, as the UK will remain in the European Union in all but name throughout the transition period.

But on a historic day, prominent figures on both sides of the debate are queuing up to offer their jubilation and disappointment.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage tweeted: “At last the day comes when we break free. A massive victory for the people against the establishment.”





Media personality Julia Hartley-Brewer also expressed her joy at the occasion.

She told listeners on her Talkradio show: “Today is a day to put all the battles behind us. All the divisions behind us. For everyone to come together. Let us celebrate and make the best of our future as Great Britain.”

Labour MP David Lammy slammed Brexit as a “con”.





“It is a national tragedy that today the UK will leave the EU. I oppose it today for the same reasons I have always opposed it”, he tweeted.

“Brexit is a con. A trick. A swindle. A fraud.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan struck a more positive note.

Mr Khan tweeted: “The UK may be leaving the EU today, but London remains a beacon for progressive ideas, liberal values, decency & diversity.

“To the one million EU citizens that contribute so much to our city: you are Londoners, you are welcome here, & that will never change.”





Meanwhile, Brexit Day is expected to be greeted with both protests and some celebrations on the island of Ireland.

In the final hours before the UK officially leaves the EU, a series of protests have been planned along the Irish border.

Anti-Brexit campaigners will also hold a demonstration at Stormont on Friday afternoon, before Brexit-backers later hold a celebration party at the gates of the seat of Northern Ireland’s devolved government from 10.30pm for a countdown to 11pm.

