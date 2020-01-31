Leavers gather in Parliament Square ahead of Nigel Farage's Brexit Day celebrations… as Remainers stage protests

The latest headlines in your inbox

Crowds have begun to gather in Parliament Square in the buildup to the UK leaving the EU at 11pm on Friday evening.

Nigel Farage will host the Leave Means Leave Brexit Celebration this evening.

The event will also feature “singalong hymns” and speeches from Mr Farage, Ann Widdecombe and Julia Hartley-Brewer.

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin and Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice are also expected to speak at the rally, which takes place between 9pm and 11.15pm.

It comes as Remainers stage small protests, holding placards reading “we’ll be back” and “you have destroyed my future, career and dreams”.

Pro-EU anti-Brexit protesters hold placards in Parliament Square (AFP via Getty Images)



While Big Ben will remain silent, despite a high-profile campaign fuelled by Mr Johnson for repair works to be halted, the gathered crowds will count down to 11pm before rounding off the celebrations with the national anthem.

Earlier in the day at Parliament Square, the civil rights group New Europeans is to host a discussion about the rights of EU citizens in the UK.

This will be followed by a candlelit vigil outside Europe House on Smith Square, Westminster, in the evening.

The Government is to mark the event with a “commemorative light display” in Downing Street just before 11pm, with a countdown clock projected on to its black bricks from 10pm.

Union Jack flags will line Parliament Square and The Mall, while Government buildings in Whitehall will be lit up in red, white and blue colours throughout the evening.

This story is being updated…