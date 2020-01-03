Leave the ‘Love Actually house’ alone, says Kensington council after lawyer complains Instagrammers are besieging her £1m home

To its fans and detractors alike it is one of the most memorable scenes in Richard Curtis’s rom-com Love Actually.

But to the occupant of a two bedroom mews house in London it has become nothing less than a daily headache.

The owner of the bright pink house in Notting Hill has grown increasingly tired of the crowds of visitors gathering outside, there to see for themselves the front door outside of which the character of Mark, played by Andrew Lincoln, held up a series of handwritten signs declaring his love to Keira Knightley’s Juliet.

So famous has the scene become that it was even copied in candidates’ adverts for last month’s general election, first by Labour’s Dr Rosena Allin-Khan and then the eventual Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Now the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has urged people to stay away from the cobbled mews, reminding them the property is not a film set, but a private family home.