Learn these awesome dance moves from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandez during self-quarantine

The Coronavirus fever has gripped the entire world and has taken everyone by surprise. What started in China has spread gradually to many other parts of the world and the epidemic is for real. India is doing its best to prevent itself from the virus and thus after the Janta curfew, there’s a 21 days lockdown till 15th April all across the country.

So are you wondering how you can spend your quarantine period by not getting bored? Maybe learn a new skill and that skill can be some amazing dancing moves like that of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez?

If Aish and Jacky can get you moving to songs like ‘Crazy Kiya Re’ and ‘Lat Lag Gayi’, Sara and Disha will do the same in songs like ‘Aankh Marey’ and ‘Slow Motion’. Check out below to learn a step or two from them –