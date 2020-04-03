“lean-on-me,”-“lovely-day,”-“ain’t-no-sunshine”-singer-songwriter-bill-withers-dead-at-81

Bill Withers, the iconic singer-songwriter who wrote and sang a string of soulful hits in the 1970’s, has died from heart complications at the age of 81.

Withers passed away Monday (Mar. 30) in Los Angeles, but his Friday announced the sad news Friday morning, saying in a statement: “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other.”

This article is being updated…