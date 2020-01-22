leaked-xbox-series-x-photos-reveal-mystery-port-connection

Detailed photos of the rear of the Xbox Series X console reveal it has an unexplained port that may be used to attach external SSD drives.

Considering the trouble they can get into you’ve really got to wonder why some people go to all the effort of leaking things onto the Internet.

A lot of the times they probably end up getting caught, especially if there’s an identifiable landmark in the photo, or if you’re just really rubbish at covering your tracks – as happened with the guy that leaked the photo of the DualShock 5 controller.

In this case though we have someone who’s taken photos of an Xbox Series X but including its serial number label at the back, so Microsoft can tell exactly where it came from.

Hilariously, someone who saw the leaks on Twitter even tried to register the serial number online and found out it worked.

@aarongreenberg @XboxP3 please don’t ban me, but I registered that serial number to my Microsoft account just messing around. I have removed it after it actually worked. pic.twitter.com/17AKArYYPK — Ga♏e Reaper 187 ❌®🅿️🔝🌚 (@GameReaper187) January 22, 2020

On a more serious note, the photos, which first appeared on forum NeoGAF, do confirm exactly what connections the Xbox Series X has on the back, after a view of the console’s rear by AMD turned out to be them using a fan-made render (really!).

The photos show the Xbox Series has two USB-A ports, an optical out socket, an HDMI 2.1 socket, an Ethernet port, and a power socket. In other words, nothing you wouldn’t already expect.

The big mystery is the weird-looking port next to the HDMI socket. The boring (and therefore most likely to be true) explanation is that because this is a prototype for developers it’s for debugging and won’t be on the consumer version.

The other popular theory is that it’s for essentially a giant memory card – likely some sort of solid state drive (SSD) – used to augment the console’s existing storage capacity and allow you to have access to more games at once without having to download them.

We won’t know for sure until Microsoft makes an official announcement, but like Sony there’s still no real clue as to when they’re going to formally unveil the Xbox Series X and its games in public (but it’s probably sometime in the next two months).

Email gamecentral@metro.co.uk, leave a comment below, and follow us on Twitter

MORE: Why Xbox Series X having no exclusives is genius – Reader’s Feature

MORE: No Xbox Series X exclusives till 2022 but PS5 will have them at launch

MORE: Xbox Series X console at CES 2020 was fake admits AMD





