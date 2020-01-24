‘leaked-recording-of-donald-trump-contradicts-key-part-of-his-impeachment-defense’

A leaked recording which allegedly includes Donald Trump ordering the firing of one of his ambassadors contradicts the president’s impeachment defense, it is claimed.

The audio clip, recorded in April 2018 a the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC, is said to include President Trump saying: ‘Get rid of her!

‘Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. Okay? Do it.’

The voice said to be Trump’s was referring to Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, the US Ambassador to the Ukraine who was ousted from her role in May 2019.

He is said to have ordered her firing after his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani claimed that Yovanovitch had been bad-mouthing him.

ABC News reported that Trump was speaking at a gathering that included former business associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

Trump has repeatedly denied knowing Parnas, although the ABC recording apparently depicts the two men engaging directly in conversation.

