league-one-strugglers-tranmere-shock-watford-to-set-up-fa-cup-tie-against-manchester-united

Paul Mullin’s extra-time goal earned Tranmere an intriguing FA Cup fourth round tie with Manchester United – and a much-needed £500,000-plus jackpot.
Super sub Mullin headed home in the 105th minute after Corey Blackett-Taylor had flicked on Liam Ridehalgh’s cross to beat Watford’s second string 2-1 and line-up a live TV game on Sunday against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s crisis-hit United.
It will be the first time United have played a competitive fixture at Prenton Park and they will not certainly not relish the heavily-sanded surface or the prospect of facing Micky Mellon’s fired-up team.
Manny Monthe put the League One strugglers ahead in the first half, but Watford’s young team improved after the break when sub Kaylen Hinds equalised. But Mullin, who had completed Tranmere’s astonishing comeback from 3-0 down in the first game at Vicarage Road with a penalty minutes after coming on, proved the hero again.
The defeat will not cause Watford boss Nigel Pearson too much distress as he prioritises Premier League survival but this was still a famous night for Tranmere who will now look forward to an even greater occasion on Sunday.
Nigel Pearson warned his Watford youngsters to expect an “interesting experience” on Tranmere’s beach of a pitch and so it proved in a fiercely-fought FA Cup third round replay at Prenton Park.
When Many Monthe put Micky Mellon’s League One strugglers ahead in the first half an upset looked on the cards and Tranmere started dreaming of a money-spinning fourth round home tie with Manchester United this weekend.
But Watford improved considerably after the break and substitute Kayden Hinds equalised to send the game into extra-time.
This was the Hornets third game in six games, and second in just 48 hours after the defeat to Aston Villa on Tuesday, forcing Pearson into 11 changes, including first starts for youngsters Callum Whelan, Barrett, Joseph Hungbo and Joao Pedro.
The team – with an average age of only 23 – will not forget this night for the rest of their careers as their fired-up lower division opponents hustled and bustled them out of their stride in the first half – with the uneven pitch certainly not helping their cause.
Only a couple of hundred Watford fans made the trip and they probably wished they hadn’t bothered as their side failed to muster an attempt on goal as Tranmere deservedly lead at the break.
Mellon had said the incentive of facing United was far greater for his team than for Watford, whose priority is clearly Premier League survival, and it certainly looked that way in the first half with the pitch making it like a classic old fashioned cup-tie.
Tranmere didn’t look like a team who have won only one of their previous 10 League One games, a run which has left them three places of the bottom of the table, 46 places below the Hornets in football’s pyramid.
They were far more at ease on the heavily-sanded surface and the more threatening team in the early stages. Corey Taylor-Blackett’s surging run down the left took him past Mason Barrett and he fired just over. Then veteran midfielder Neil Danns volleyed wide form 25 yards.
Blackett-Taylor blazed over a great chance to give Tranmere the lead on the half hour after Daniel Blackmann had parried Kieron Morris’ shot.
And it hardly came as a surprise that they took the lead after 36 minutes when Watford failed to deal with Blackett-Taylor’s corner. Peter Clark flicked the ball on and Monthe – as he did in the first game at Vicarage Road – lashed it into the net via the far post.
Only a timely block by Barrett stopped Blackett-Taylor’s powerful shot from giving Tranmere a two-goal lead at the break.
Watford were much improved however in the second half and took the fight to Tranmere. Home keeper Scott Davies denied them an equaliser with a fine save after Pedro had burst through the defence before Joe Holebas struck the outside of a post with a fierce volley from a tight angle.
Hinds brought them level after 61 minutes when he fired home from inside the penalty area after Tranmere had failed to clear a Holebas corner.
Mullin came desperately close to putting Tranmere back in front when he latched onto a back pass but in dribbling round ‘keeper Daniel Bachmann he was forced too wide and his shit from a tight angle hit the outside of the post.
With a £500,000 jackpot at stake, Tranmere pressed forward in a bid to get the winner in normal time and Danns was inches away with a shot but Watford held out and the tie went into an extra 30 minutes.
Tranmere (4-1-4-1): Davies; Caprice, Clarke, Monthe, Ridehalgh; Perkins; Blackett-Taylor; Jennings, Morris, Danns, Blackett-Taylor; Ferrier (Mullin 61)
Watford (4-4-2): Bachmann; Barrett, Spencer-Adams, Kabasele, Holebas; Whelan, Dele-Bashiru (Hinds 46), Quina, Hungbo; Pedro, Gray
Referee: Tony Harrington