league-one-strugglers-tranmere-shock-watford-to-set-up-fa-cup-tie-against-manchester-united

Paul Mullin’s extra-time goal earned Tranmere an intriguing FA Cup fourth round tie with Manchester United – and a much-needed £500,000-plus jackpot.

Super sub Mullin headed home in the 105th minute after Corey Blackett-Taylor had flicked on Liam Ridehalgh’s cross to beat Watford’s second string 2-1 and line-up a live TV game on Sunday against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s crisis-hit United.

It will be the first time United have played a competitive fixture at Prenton Park and they will not certainly not relish the heavily-sanded surface or the prospect of facing Micky Mellon’s fired-up team.

Manny Monthe put the League One strugglers ahead in the first half, but Watford’s young team improved after the break when sub Kaylen Hinds equalised. But Mullin, who had completed Tranmere’s astonishing comeback from 3-0 down in the first game at Vicarage Road with a penalty minutes after coming on, proved the hero again.

The defeat will not cause Watford boss Nigel Pearson too much distress as he prioritises Premier League survival but this was still a famous night for Tranmere who will now look forward to an even greater occasion on Sunday.