league-of-legends-patch-10.1-out-now-but-sett-and-mecha-kingdom-skins-delayed

The first new League Of Legends patch for 2020 has been released but new character Sett won’t be available until next week.

Riot Games has released their first patch of the year and while technically the most important addition is Sett, he won’t be available to play until Tuesday, 14 January.

Details about Sett leaked last year but his introduction is being delayed so that it doesn’t interfere with the new ranked season.

For the same reason, the release of the new Mecha Kingdom skins is being spread out across the month, with the first one, Freljord Sylas, due out on Friday, 10 January.

Then, after Sett comes out next week, the other four Mecha Kingdom skins, plus a prestige version of the Mecha Kingdoms Garen skin, will be released on Wednesday, 15 January.

Although it’ll be a few days’ wait until the new content the patch does bring with it a number of immediate changes to the existing champions.

Sylas has borne the brunt of the changes, with new limits to his ability to reset auto attacks and increase his damage. You’ll no longer be able to do that using R – Hijack and casting Q – Chain Lash at the same time as E – Abscond/Abduct has now been made impossible.

To compensate, passive ability Fast Chainz will give Sylas 60% attack speed and there’s a new minion execute that works under 25 health when a minion is hit by Sylas’ passive ability.

You can read the patch notes in detail here and then check out the changes for Sylas while you endure the short wait for Sett.

