Lead keyboard player from the band Bon Jovi David Bryan has been tested positive for coronavirus. Check it out for more details.

The whole world went into utter shock when celebrity couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebs to test positive for COVID-19. However, soon even Idris Elba also tested positive as well.

David Bryan Has Recently Tested Positive For The COVID-19 virus!

Now, another personality from the musical world has also contracted the deadly virus as well. It is recently reported that Rock band Bon Jovi’s keyboardist, David Bryan, has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Tony-Award-winning composer said that some symptoms were visible as he was feeling sick for a week but is feeling better with each passing day. He further said that he just got the media at teat results back and sadly it was positive. However, he is feeling better with time and there nothing to worry about.

The Keyboardist Hs Assured Fams That He Is Feeling Better With Time!

David Bryan further stated that it’s just the flu, not the plague. The founding member of the band has been quarantined for a week and will for another week. He informed fans that when he will feel better he will get tested again to make sure that he is free of this nasty virus. He urged people to help out each other and this will be over soon.

A few other small-screen stars have also contracted the disease and are under house arrest to feel better and also to ensure other’s safety as well. Meanwhile, supermodel, Heidi Klum is also down with the symptoms and is awaiting the test results to get back so that she can tale further medical actions needed. We all wish these celebs a speedy recovery and hope they soon jump back to health.

