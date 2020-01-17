lea-michele’s-’emotional’-reaction-rewatching-scene-with-cory-monteith-in-glee

Lea Michele revealed that she felt ‘emotional’ rewatching a scene from the pilot episode of Glee that featured her late ex-partner Cory Monteith.

The actress had started to date the late actor after they starred together in the popular music series, playing the characters of Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson, before Cory tragically died in July 2013 from an overdose of heroin and alcohol.

Speaking on the Showmance podcast alongside former co-stars Jenne Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale, Lea recalled the first episode of the series, which was broadcast on Fox, and one notable scene that featured both Cory’s character of Finn and co-star Kevin McHale as Artie Abrams.

‘The moments that made me so emotional were not anything that ever has made me emotional before about the show,’ she said. ‘One of them was when [Cory] took [Kevin] out of that port-a-potty.’

She added: ‘There were so many moments that you see the whole arc of a character for a whole season in one moment. Him taking [Kevin] out of that bathroom, and you see Finn’s heart. Oh my God.’

Lea, 33, joined the rest of the show’s cast as she paid tribute to Cory last July to mark the sixth anniversary of his death.

Taking to Twitter, Lea shared a picture of a sun rising over the sea, just as she had in previous years.

‘The light always remains,’ she captioned the post, alongside a heart emoji.

She had also previously shown off a tattoo she got in honour of Cory just before the anniversary of his death.

The tattoo, which read as ‘Finn’ after his character, was situated close to her thigh – and was actually done while Cory was alive, as Lea revealed that she got it done in 2011.

She later got a second inking in memory of Cory in 2016: the number ‘5’ to represent the number on the quarterback jersey his character wore in Glee.

Lea subsequently married clothing company boss Zandy Reich in March 2019, after the two had got engaged the previous year.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Northern California, and the ceremony was officiated by Glee’s Ryan Murphy.

‘We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family,’ they told People. ‘And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.’

Glee is available to stream on Netflix.





