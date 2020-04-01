🔥LCF victims suffer again as first repayment is halved and delayed by Covid🔥

Victims of the London Capital & Finance scandal were today told their first payment from administrators to the collapsed firm will be slashed in half as Covid-19 hit one of its few potentally viable investments.

LCF raised £236 million from more than 11,000 members of the public and invested it in a handful of firms expected to lose most of the money. However, one investment, in a North Sea oil and gas investor, is hoped to make a profit that can be returned to bondholders.

Administrators had promised they could pay investors a “dividend” of 5% of their investment by yesterday after repayments from London Oil & Gas. However, today they admitted this would now be only 2.5% and would be paid late because of the impact of the crisis on London Oil & Gas.

Administrators Smith & Williamson said in a note to investors: “We are very mindful of the fact that a reduced dividend at this time is very unwelcome news for the bondholders.”

They did not change their guidance that it hoped eventually to return 25% of investors’ funds.

One bondholder said he was “extremely disappointed” at the news. Like many LCF victims, he was also an investor in troubled minibond firm Blackmore Bonds, which has repeatedly missed dividend payments and this week warned investors of delays to valuing its property portfolio.

Both LCF and Blackmore paid millions of pounds in marketing fees to Surge Group, run by Paul Careless, one of five men arrested by the Serious Fraud Office over the collapse of LCF.

A small minority of LCF investors who received compensation from the Financial Services Compensation will get no dividend.