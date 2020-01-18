layvin-kurzawa-agrees-deal-to-join-arsenal-from-paris-saint-germain

Layvin Kurzawa has reached an agreement to join Arsenal this summer, according to reports in France.

The Paris Saint-Germain left-back is out of contract at the end of the season and would be available on a free transfer.

The French champions are open to selling the 27-year-old during the January transfer window and Arsenal have held talks over a potential deal this month.

But according to France Football, Kurzawa has now agreed a five-year contract with the Gunners and will join them in the summer.

The report also claims that Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of Kurzawa and has ‘repeatedly’ told Arsenal’s hierarchy to step up their efforts to sign him.

Inter were also interested in a deal for Kurzawa but the defender refused their approach and has opted to join Arsenal.

Kurzawa was signed by PSG from Monaco for around £20 million in 2015 but the French defender has fallen down the pecking order and has started just six games in Ligue 1 this season.

As he is out of contract at the end of the campaign, PSG have been demanding a fee between €5m and €7m (£4.2m – £6m) from Arsenal to complete a deal this month.





