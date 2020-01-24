laxmi-agarwal’s-lawyer-moves-delhi-hc-against-chhapaak-makers-for-not-complying-with-court-order-of-giving-her-credit

Lawyer Aparna Bhat, who represented acid attack survivor Lakshmi during her legal battle, moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking contempt proceedings against filmmakers of Chhapaak for not complying with the court order related to giving her credit in international screenings of the film.

Deepika Padukone in a still from Chhapaak. Image via YouTube.

In her plea, Bhat has sought to initiate proceedings against the filmmakers — Fox Star studios, Meghna Gulzar and actor Deepika Padukone.

Bhat told the court that the filmmakers have not complied with the court order dated 11 January.

Bhat said that she has not been given credits in the film screened internationally, however, she is getting credits in the film screened within the country.

On 11 January, the Delhi High Court had directed that credit be given to Bhat, who represented Lakshmi in her legal battle, for her contribution at the beginning of the movie.



Earlier the Patiala House Court had passed a favourable order for Bhat. Justice Prathiba M Singh, who was presiding over the case, said the changes be made in the movie slides in multiplexes by 15 January. Chhapaak hit the screens on 11 January.

Bhat, in her plea before the trial court, had said that despite representing Laxmi in courts for several years and helping in the movie-making, she was not given credit in the movie.

She had said the filmmakers took her help in the entire process of writing and shooting the movie, but did not give the credit.

The trial court, on Bhat’s plea, had directed that the film Chhapaak carry the line “Aparna Bhat continues to fight cases of sexual and physical violence against women” during the screening of the film.

(With inputs from Asian News International)





