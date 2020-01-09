laxmi-agarwal’s-lawyer-files-plea-seeking-stay-on-chhapaak,-expresses-disappointment-with-her-portrayal-in-film

Acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer has filed a plea seeking a stay on the release of Chhapaak. Advocate Aparna Bhat, who represented Agarwal in court, has expressed her disappointment with the movie in a Facebook post. The plea has been filed in Patiala House Court in Delhi, reports The Quint.

Based on Laxmi’s life and struggles, Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak released in theatres today. Bhat, who played a key role in making sure that justice was served to Laxmi, has alleged that the filmmakers haven’t given her due credit in the movie and that she is “deeply disturbed post watching the film.”

“Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak. Compelled to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I represented Lakshmi in her criminal trial in Patiala House Courts… tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause…Ironies of life,” Bhat wrote on her Facebook post.

A while later, Bhat posted another status thanking those who extended their support to her cause. “I thank all my friends who endorsed my contribution and challenged team Chhapaak in failing to say even “Thank you!!”. I cannot match the powers of these mighty producers of Bollywood but keeping quiet will further endorse injustice. I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences.”

Check out Aparna Bhat’s posts here

According to NewsNation, it was Bhat who filed the petition in Supreme Court seeking a cap on acid sales in India. She was also the one who encouraged Laxmi to lift the veil covering her face during the trial of her attacker in 2009 to give an idea to the judge about the gruesomeness of the crime.

Chhapaak has been mired in controversies for quite some time now, with Twitter users falsely accusing the makers of changing Laxmi’s assailant’s name from Nadeem Khan to Rajesh in the film..

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 09, 2020 11: 33: 49 IST