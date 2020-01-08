laxmi-agarwal’s-acid-attacker-was-naeem-khan-and-his-name-is-changed-to-rajesh-in-the-movie,-deepika’s-movie-chhapaak-lands-in-further-trouble!

Deepika Padukone lands in a soup right before her mega movie release Chhapaak. Deepika Padukone is in the news for her upcoming movie and her busy promotions schedule for the same. However, to everyone’s surprise Deepika Padukone went to Jawarharlal Nehru University after her promotional activities to voice her support to the protesting students.

Deepika Padukone was spotted near the Sabarmati T-point where the alumni of JNU where holding a meeting against the recent violence in the campus. The meeting was called for by Leftist leaders like Sitaram Yechury, Kanhaiya Kumar, D. Raja and Yogendra Yadav.

This did not go down well with several fans of Deepika Padukone for taking this route to promote her upcoming movie.

Deepika’s PR Team Scripts a Master Stroke Ahead of Chhapaak Release with Her JNU Visit

Deepika’s upcoming movie faces stiff competition in the box office with the release of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar and Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior from Ajay Devgn. Deepika’s media presence has escalated enormously and it was surprising to see the world entertainment industry looking forward to the release of the movie.

With that being said, JNU is the place to be with whatever has happened for any politician or celebrity to gain the right amount of attention to swing the popularity in their favor. While the plight of the students is worrisome and the situation remains grim, it is disheartening to see celebrities and political outfits making hay from the sunshine of the students’ distress.

Why Was a Hindu Name Chosen for the Acid Attacker Instead of Naeem Khan?

Thousands of netizens took to Twitter to vent their rage against Bollywood’s Hindu bashing taunts time and again. This time it is with Deepika Padukone’s movie where she portrays the character of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. When the story revolves around a real person why was the attacker’s name and character fictionalized?

Chhapak is based on true Real Life story of Laxmi the Асid Attack victim. Then WHY Perpetrator name changed from Nadeem to Rajesh ?? #boycottchhapaak #boycottdeepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/HqE89L2uak — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 8, 2020

Rajesh is trending on Twitter as this was name chosen to conceal the name of the brutal attacker who did it to Laxmi.

Here are some tweets against Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie.

In reality, the scum who threw acid on Laxmi Agarwal was Nadeem Khan, a peaceful guy who was only following his faith. In the movie, miraculously, his name is “Rajesh” THAT’S the profession of Dawood funded Bollywood😡😡#boycottchhapaak#NameItLikeBollywood#UnitedHindu pic.twitter.com/YBjRKonLzZ — दीक्षा पाण्डेय🇮🇳 (@Dikshapandey22) January 8, 2020

Call me Hindu Extremist, Bhakt, Anti-Minority, or whatever you want to say! But I can’t be hypocrite. This is not right. This is shameful! Naeem Khan changed to Rajesh! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 This is actual brain-washing and spreading hatred against a particular religion. pic.twitter.com/A1aWon3BPj — Prasad Karwa (@PrasadKarwa) January 8, 2020