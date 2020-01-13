Lawyer filmed taking stairs despite claiming £60,000 ‘as he could barely walk’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

A lawyer was filmed walking freely around a courthouse, while illegally pocketing £60,000 in disability benefits, claiming he could barely walk.

Former solicitor Dr Alan Blacker, 47, was filmed ‘moving around with ease’ and ‘looking particularly elated’ after a legal victory – even though he said he was only able to walk with ‘much intrepidity, pain and fear of falling after only 20 yards.’

CCTV footage taken of Blacker in 2014 which was uncovered by investigators, showed him scaling the stairs at Cardiff Crown Court, saluting security staff as he was searched before pounding the corridors inside, giving staff a wave en route.

A judge described him as a ‘dishonest man and a deluded fantasist.’

DWP officials also found that Blacker had helped construct a miniature railway and was seen engaged in first aid training while claiming state handouts between September 1997 and October 2015.

Blacker, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, claimed a disability living allowance which is usually applicable to claimants who have no legs or feet from birth or due to amputation.

He once claimed: ‘Some days I lay in bed all day and cannot motivate myself to get up. I feel like my condition has worsened.’

At Minshull Street Crown Court, Blacker was convicted of benefit fraud after the CCTV was shown to a jury and sentenced to nine months jail suspended for two years.

Judge Paul Lawton said: ‘The picture you painted was one of a severely disabled man but what you said was plainly dishonest.

‘You regularly went out and walked around without a walking stick, aid or carer.

‘You walked around a primary school regularly in your capacity as school governor.

‘You made weekly visits to the miniature railway societies where you assisted in driving and maintaining the trains and took part in track maintenance. Those were not the actions of a man on excruciating daily pain.’

The judge acknowledged that Blacker does have disabilities and that his initial application was genuine, but that he ‘completely exaggerated’ his condition to take advantage of the system.

The DWP stopped Blacker’s benefits in 2016 following a review.

Dominic D’Souza, defending, said Blacker had done an ‘awful lot for an awful lot of people’, assisting more than 7,500 clients on a pro-bono basis.

The barrister added: ‘He is somebody who in terms of the people that come before you, he has contributed to the community in ways that put me to shame.’