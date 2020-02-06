Lawmakers advance proposal for casinos at Lake of the Ozarks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A proposal that could allow casinos near central Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks won approval Thursday from a House committee as a first step toward placing the measure on the statewide ballot.The state constitution currently allows casinos only along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers. The proposed constitutional amendment would add the Osage River downstream from the point where the Bagnell Dam forms the Lake of the Ozarks to where it joins with the Missouri River a little east of Jefferson City.Republican Rep. Rocky Miller, who represents the Lake of the Ozarks area, said he filed the proposal as a preemptive move after being approached by a group interested in pursuing a ballot initiative to open the Lake of the Ozarks to casinos. Miller said he believes a legislative proposal would be better crafted than an initiative petition and could ensure that any casinos go through the current licensing process overseen by the Missouri Gaming Commission.“If done correctly, it could be an economic driver” for the Lake of the Ozarks, he said.The House Special Committee on Government Oversight advanced the proposal on a 3-2 vote, with all Republicans present in support of it and both Democrats present in opposition.Missouri voters in 2004 rejected a ballot initiative that would have amended the constitution to allow a casino along the White River at Rockaway Beach, which is near the southwest Missouri tourist destination of Branson.

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

A shack offers overnight lodging in Bagnell, Mo., in August 1930, during construction of the nearby Bagnell Dam. Such luxuries as the Lodge of the Four Seasons wouldn’t come along for another three decades. (Post-Dispatch)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

The Lake of the Ozarks already had just begun to fill behind the uncompleted dam when this photograph was taken on Feb. 27, 1931, just below the dam on the Osage River. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

A fire that swept through the town of Bagnell on March 16, 1931, killed two men and destroyed 19 wooden buildings, including a hotel, a bank, the jail and Union Electric’s office. Firefighters from Jefferson City, 35 miles to the north, had to help stop the blaze. The town had become a bustling construction camp when work on the dam began in August 1929. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

Smoke and steam rise from pile drivers and cranes during construction in March 1931. Note the round shafts for the water-driven turbines that will spin the generators. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

An aerial view of old Linn Creek, Mo., taken in May 1931 as the lake was filling. Union Electric Light and Power Co., predecessor of AmerenUE, bought out the property in the town. Because old Linn Creek was the Camden County seat, Union Electric paid for a new courthouse in nearby Camdenton. Linn Creek was covered by the lake. The new town of Linn Creek, just north of Camdenton, was built later. (Clint Murphy/Post-Dispatch)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

The winding main channel of Lake of the Ozarks in an undated aerial photograph. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

An excursion float plane flies tourists above the Osage River valley in July 1957. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

This photo taken near the U.S. 54 bridge over the Grand Glaize arm shows some of the recreation available in 1953. An enclosed dock forms a swimming area. Beyond it is the Gov. McClurg, an old ferry remade into an excursion boat. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

The old Lowell Boat Docks near the U.S. 54 bridge over the Niangua River arm of the lake, just west of Camdenton, in September 1948. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

Another aerial view of the dam and lake in September 1948 showing the sharp turn of horseshoe bend. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

Swimmers and observers at the newly opened Camp Pin Oak in 1939. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

The lodge at Camp Pin Oak, on the Grand Glaize arm of the lake, on display for its opening in August 1939. The National Park Service built it for recreation. The lodge and area were turned over to the state in 1946 and became part of Lake of the Ozarks State Park. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

Another view of the open spillways, this one taken in late 1937. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

Water rushes over the spillways in June 1937. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

This new school at Lake Ozark, Mo., shown in May 1934, was the first project completed by the Public Works Administration in Missouri. That agency was one of the federal government’s Depression-era efforts. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

In the early days of the lake, what passed for the tourism industry was fishing, hunting and an occasional pleasure boat. Most of the early lodgings were spare. But this photo shows three well-dressed dandies showing off their top-of-the-line wooden motorboat at a dock near the dam in July 1933. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

Overflow from the lake rushes over the Bagnell Dam spillways in December 1931 after heavy rains. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

The main drag in Bagnell, Mo., in August 1930, during the construction-boom days. Among the offerings on the dirt boulevard were hamburgers, shoe repair, lodging and produce. As Prohibition still was on, any liquor was through a side door. Note that Taylor’s Cafe on the left promised “better eats by a dam site.” The Bagnell project was four miles way. (Post-Dispatch)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

Rush Limbaugh, 69, told his radio audience Monday that he was diagnosed with an advanced stage of lung cancer.

Still, it’s unclear if there are fewer of the swine.

While in Florida, Gov. Mike Parson did some fundraising, according to the treasurer of his political action committee

Councilman Tim Fitch asks whether Bi-State did its due diligence in checking out USA Today reports.

The City Council decided Monday to research how other municipalities are dealing with potentially dangerous dogs and may draft an ordinance to regulate their presence in the city following a couple of incidents involving pit bulls in recent days.

One estimates that the state will save $100 million in costs annually by drawing in more federal dollars.

The long-term goal is to connect St. Louis and Kansas City with a pneumatic tube people-mover that could transport passengers across the state in 30 minutes.

The Missouri Supreme Court upheld a lower court decision tossing the reforms. Now it says its logic in the case “should no longer be followed.”

Democrats have raised concerns over whether immigrants, children and non-voters would count during the redistricting process.