lava-spews-from-philippines-volcano-prompting-fears-of-‘volcanic-tsunami’

A volcano in the Philippines has begun spewing lava with authorities warning a ‘hazardous eruption’ is possible ‘within hours or days’.

Red-hot lava began gushing out of the Taal volcano hours after a sudden eruption of ash that forced thousands of villagers to flee.

Dramatic images show lightening striking the volcano as lava spurting from its vents fell into the lake surrounding the crater.

Authorities have now warned of a possible ‘volcanic tsunami’ triggered by debris falling into the water and generating waves.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a statement.’Taal volcano entered a period of intense unrest… that progressed into magmatic eruption at 02: 49 to 04: 28… this is characterised by weak lava fountaining accompanied by thunder and flashes of lightning.’

They added that the Taal had been restive for months until it suddenly rumbled back to life Sunday, blasting steam, ash and pebbles up to 10 to 15 kilometers (6 to 9 miles) into the sky.

The government volcano-monitoring agency raised the danger level around Taal three notches to level 4, indicating ‘an imminent hazardous eruption.’

About 13,000 people have already fled their homes, schools and offices amid fears the country’s second most active volcano could aggressively erupt.

It is about 37 miles south of the capital Manila, where the airport was shut down and schools and officers were suspended to avoid health risks posed by the ashfall.

There are fears displaced villagers will return to their homes to save their livestock after ash coated entire roads, homes and cars.

Heavy to light ashfall was reported in towns and cities several miles from the volcano, and officials advised residents to stay indoors and wear masks.

Motorists were hampered by poor visibility, which was worsened by rainy weather.

Mayor Wilson Maralit of Balete town told DZMM radio: ‘We have a problem, our people are panicking due to the volcano because they wan to save their livelihood, their pigs and herds of cows.

‘We’re trying to stop them from returning and warning that the volcano can explode again anytime and hit them’.

Authorities recorded a swarm of earthquakes, some of them felt with rumbling sounds, and a slight inflation of portions of the volcano ahead of Sunday’s steam-driven explosion, officials said.

There have been no causalities or injuries but some residents have been reported missing.

One resident told a reported in the town on Batangas: ‘My father is missing. We don’t know too what happened to our house because the ash was up to our knees, it was very dark and the ground was constantly shaking when we left

‘Most likely there’s nothing for us to return to. We’re back to zero.’

One of the world’s smallest volcanoes, Taal is among two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines, which lies along the so-called Pacific ‘Ring of Fire,’ a seismically active region that is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

The small island where the volcano lies is a ‘permanent danger zone,’ although fishing villages have existed there for years.