lauv-shares-an-acoustic-version-of-the-thematically-relevant-‘modern-loneliness’-for-covid-19-relief

Last week, Lauv offered fans an acoustic version of his single “Modern Loneliness” as part of an exclusive merch bundle, the proceeds from which went to help Partners In Health’s COVID-19 relief efforts. Now he has made the song available digitally, and proceeds from streams and all future revenue will also go towards coronavirus relief.

As the pandemic is forcing people to remain mostly inside their homes, the song’s theme is especially relevant, as the song is about how people often feel alone despite technology giving them easy access to their friends. Lauv sings on the chorus, “Modern loneliness / We’re never alone, but always depressed, yeah / Love my friends to death / But I never call and I never text, yeah.”

Ahead of the original song’s release, Lauv wrote on Instagram, “i’m releasing my favorite song i’ve ever made..the most important song of my career so far..it sums up everything about why i think so many of us are lonely today. it’s something i’m so proud of and i know you guys will love it.” He added on Twitter later that day, “not to mention i cry every time i sing it…OKAY bye for real lmaoooo.”

Listen to the acoustic version of Modern Loneliness above.

How I’m Feeling is out now via AWAL. Get it here.