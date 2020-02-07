lautaro-martinez-to-chelsea?-blues-linked-with-summer-move-for-inter-milan-striker

Chelsea have been linked with a summer move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

The Blues will be in the market for a striker at the end of the season after failing to secure any of their targets during the January transfer window.

Standard Sport understands Lyon forward Moussa Dembele is currently their top target with RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner among several others under consideration .

However, reports in Italy suggest Chelsea could enter the race for Martinez, who is believed to be valued at his £94million release clause.

Manchester United are thought to have baulked at that asking price and although Blues head coach Frank Lampard will be given around £150m to spend this summer, Martinez’s cost could also prove prohibitive given Chelsea retain a serious interest in Jadon Sancho, who is priced in excess of £100m.

They also plan to sign a left-back with Marcus Alonso and Emerson Palmieri both set to be deemed surplus to requirements.