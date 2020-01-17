laurence-fox-says-accusing-him-of-‘white-male-privilege’-is-racism-as-he-gets-into-question-time-row-over-duchess-of-sussex-media-coverage

Actor Laurence Fox has described criticism of his appearance on Question Time as “water off a duck’s back” after he argued with an audience member over the Duchess of Sussex.

Responding to a claim from an audience member that the media’s treatment of Meghan amounted to “racism”, Mr Fox responded: “It’s not racism… we’re the most tolerant, lovely country in Europe.

“It’s so easy to throw the charge of racism and it’s really starting to get boring now,” he continued.

The audience member then described Fox as a “white, privileged male”, to which he responded: “I can’t help what I am, I was born like this, it was an immutable characteristic.

“To call me a white privileged male is to be racist,” he claimed.