laurence-fox-receives-death-threats-and-battling-insomnia-over-controversial-race-row-on-question-time:-‘i-have-children’

Laurence Fox revealed he’s getting death threats and has been unable to sleep since his controversial appearance on Question Time during today’s Good Morning Britain.

The actor came under fire from millions when he suggested that playing ‘the race card’ is getting ‘boring’.

Since then, he’s attacked Sam Mendes film 1917 for including a Sikh actor and admitted he dumped his ‘too woke’ girlfriend for backing a Gillette advert tacking men’s mental health.

‘I’ve definitely got a small bout of temporary insomnia,’ he told hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan. ‘I’ve had death threats and I’ve got children and it’s not pleasant.’

During his appearance on the BBC political panel show, Laurence clashed with an audience member who claimed that Meghan Markle had been the subject of racism, claiming Britain is the most tolerant, lovely country in Europe’, and ‘it’s so easy to throw the card of racism at everybody and it’s really starting to get boring now.

Although, he stands by his comments – even if they mean he’ll never work as an actor ever again.



‘What I said I 100 percent stand behind and I continue to believe it,’ he stressed.

Of his career, he added: ‘We’ll have to wait and see but does one want to work in a career where everyone has the same opinions.’

