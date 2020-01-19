laurence-fox-dumped-‘too-woke-girlfriend’-over-supporting-gillette-ad-as-he-finds-support-in-piers-morgan

Amid the controversy of his latest appearance on TV, Laurence Fox revealed he once split with a woman after she supported the 2019 Gillette advert.

It addressed issues of toxic masculinity, bullying, sexual harassment and the objectification of women, claiming that the brand ‘believe[s] the best in men’ and that ‘it’s only by challenging ourselves to do more that we can get closer to our best’.

The advert was a celebration of change in a post-#MeToo era. It shows men sticking up for women, sticking up for each other and includes a clip of arguably the most masculine man on the planet, actor Terry Crews, calling for men to ‘hold other men accountable’.

However Laurence wasn’t a fan and, speaking on The Delingpod podcast last week, the British actor explained he dumped a girl because of their opposing views on the ad.

‘I don’t know how we ended up together,’ he said. ‘It was a very short relationship. We were walking down the road and she was talking about how good the Gillette advert was. I just looked at her and went, “Bye. Sorry, I can’t do this with you”.’

He said he believed women like her were ‘primed’ to be victims.

It comes as the 41-year-old was criticised for his appearance on BBC’s Question Time last week, during which he claimed that being called a ‘white privileged man’ is racist – finding support in Piers Morgan after he was targetted by Lily Allen.

The actor had joined a panel including culture secretary Helen Whately, the SNP’s Alyn Smith and Labour’s Shami Chakrabarti, and of course, the topic of Meghan Markle came up. And Laurence clashed with an audience member who claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was the victim of racism.

The woman said: ‘The problem we’ve got with this is that Meghan has agreed to be Harry’s wife, and the press have torn her to pieces.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘Let’s be really clear about what this is, let’s call it by its name, it’s racism. She’s a black woman and she has been torn to pieces.’

Laurence interrupted and said: ‘It’s not racism. No it’s not. We’re the most tolerant, lovely country in Europe.

‘It’s so easy to throw the card of racism at everybody and it’s really starting to get boring now.’

The audience member replied: ‘What worries me about your comment is, you are a white privileged male who has no experience in this’ – which Laurence did not take kindly to.

Laurence – a member of the Fox theatre dynasty who attended the elite fee-paying Harrow School – fired back: ‘I can’t help what I am, I was born like this, it’s an immutable characteristic so to call me a white privileged male is to be racist, you’re being racist.’

After Lily took to social media to say she was ‘sick’ of people like Laurence ‘forcing’ their opinions on everyone else, Piers hit back.

Lily ‘gobby’ Allen haranguing other celebrities for ‘forcing their opinions on everybody else’ & ‘ranting about things you don’t know anything about’ is the funniest thing I’ve ever read on social media. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/ZtdZvyEIL2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 19, 2020

He wrote: ‘Lily ‘gobby’ Allen haranguing other celebrities for ‘forcing their opinions on everybody else’ & ‘ranting about things you don’t know anything about’ is the funniest thing I’ve ever read on social media.’

In November Laurence admitted he’s becoming ‘increasingly intolerant’ due to his views, as he said: ‘I say, “Can we just get on and not be mean to each other?” But I feel compelled to be mean to the wokies.’

To him, if everyone only said the ‘correct’ thing he’d believed the world’s ‘going to die of boredom’.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: How can Laurence Fox be bored? We haven’t even started the conversation about racism yet

MORE: Laurence Fox claims it’s ‘racist’ to be called a ‘white privileged male’ and that he’s ‘bored of race card’ on Question Time





