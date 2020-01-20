laurence-fox-claims-the-uk-is-‘the-least-racist-society-in-the-history-of-mankind’

Laurence Fox has doubled down on the views he expressed on Question Time, claiming the UK is ‘the least racist society in the history of mankind’.

Last week, the Lewis actor appeared on BBC’s Question Time, where he clashed with a woman who claimed the criticism of Meghan Markle was racist – with Laurence saying: ‘It’s not racism. No it’s not. We’re the most tolerant, lovely country in Europe.

‘It’s so easy to throw the card of racism at everybody and it’s really starting to get boring now.’

Now, the star has claimed that society has completely changed, and that people are getting less racist by the year.

Speaking on The Brendan O’Neill Show on Spiked, Laurence said: ‘There was a lady on Question Time last night who was a person of colour – at least I got the words in the right order so I’m not a vile racist. She said “I’m a black lady and everybody is pulling the race card all the time and I can’t bear it”.

‘I think all of the arguments from the woke potential, all of them hinge on the one truth that we live in an oppressive, white, patriarchal society, and if you don’t agree with that… everything works that way.

‘You can talk about oppression, you can talk about sexism, but if you push back on that at all, with truth, which is that whether there is racism which is undoubtable that there is racism and there are racist acts and we should stand together and confront those racist acts, but if you dismantle the truth and say you know, “we’re not, we’re getting less racist every single year” – I’ve got seven nephews and nieces and none of them are white, not that I’m like “I’ve got black friends, innit”.’

Fox continued: ‘But we’re entering a period anyway where young girls in school – my mate’s daughters, they’re not growing up thinking men and boys are more important than them. We’re in a twilight zone between going back to being normal and what we want to do, is what we want to provide our children with a stable world.

‘It feels like people are gunning for a fight at the moment and we don’t want to end up in a big old war, which you can feel maybe could happen. So it’s trying to calm it down with reason and say “we’re not the most racist society in the history of mankind, we’re the least racist society in the history of mankind and let’s celebrate that”.’

Later, addressing the woman he clashed with on Question Time, who called him a ‘white privileged male’, he said: ‘She was being racist, technically.

‘Overwhelmingly, the British public’s antipathy towards Meghan is about that they feel like they’ve opened their arms to her and gone “welcome”, and she’s turned around and gone “you’re all racists”. And that’s why the British public, who are extremely discerning people, that’s why they’ve turned on her.’

On the podcast, Laurence also spoke about the term ‘white privilege’ – or the societal privilege that benefits white people over non-white people – and spoke of a friend who, after attending drama school, began working at a prison where he was hit over the head by a prisoner and left with short term memory loss, with Fox arguing: ‘He’s white, and there’s nothing privileged about his life.

‘You can take your white male privilege and shove it, actually. You can shove it for all the other white people in this world that are working hard and trying to get on with it. It has nothing to do with our race, I mean our colour, whatever it is. Just shove it.’

The actor, who was previously married to Billie Piper, then referred to writer Afua Hirsch, who host O’Neill earlier referred to as an ‘oppressed millionaire’ and discussed her upbringing in Wimbledon.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘I’d never thought about it – these sort of posh Wimbledon-istas with slightly exotic names going “well, I’m oppressed too”, I didn’t think it was that insidious, but now I do. Now actually I’m angry. I haven’t been angry for a while, but now [I’m] like, fyou guys. This man couldn’t have less privilege but you want to lob on his head after a long day, “it’s your privilege”.

‘They don’t give a sabout your autonomy. You’re just a white bloke, everything you say means nothing. Sorry guys, but that’s not going to last.’

Later in the podcast, Fox said he would ‘rather eat a lightbulb’ than read Reni Eddo-Lodge’s bestselling book Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race.

Fox is becoming a bit of a poster boy for ‘anti-wokeness’, following his Question Time interview, and on another podcast, he claimed he dumped a girlfriend because she liked a Gillette advert that addressed toxic masculinity.

Laurence is a member of the Fox theatre dynasty – the son of actor James Fox and grandson of theatre agent Robin Fox and his wife Angelina Worthington, daughter of the playwright Frederick Lonsdale.

After attending the elite Harrow school, he graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and went on to land roles in The Hole and Gosford Park.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Crown’s Helena Bonham Carter weighs in on Harry and Meghan stepping back from royal duties

MORE: Dancing On Ice’s H from Steps vows not to date Matt Evers as it would ‘cheapen what they’ve achieved’





