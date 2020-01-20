laurence-fox-claims-brits-are-‘tired-of-being-called-racist-by-people-we-pay-money-for’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Laurence Fox claims that people are ‘tired of being called racist by the people they pay for’.

The Lewis actor has appointed himself as a new anti-woke spokesperson following his appearance on Question Time, during which he claimed an audience member who called him a white privileged male was racist.

And he doubled down on his allegation while speaking with Julia Hartley-Brewer on TalkRadio.

The 41-year-old said: ‘She was being racist, at the end of the day. I didn’t raise colour at all and she went “you’re a straight white male” and technically, that’s racist.

‘I was really surprised that it created such a drama, but I think it created such a drama because actually, the British are very patient, and I think we’re tired of being told that we’re racist by the people that we pay money for and support and generally applaud, so it just hurts that little bit extra when you’re called a racist on top of it.’

He later added: ‘The wokeists are fundamentally a racist bunch. Because they are racist, they see colour everywhere. Identity politics are racist as well.’

Hartley-Brewer asked Laurence whether he thinks the UK is racist, with the star saying: ‘I think there’s racism everywhere but I don’t think we’re a systemically racist country. I don’t see a lot of racism but then again, I am a straight white male.

‘I’m at the bottom of the intersectional ladder, that’s for sure.’

Fox then addressed the argument that a woman should next be appointed leader of the Labour Party.

He said: ‘It’s so dangerous, identity politics, there’s nothing good about it. Even Shami Chakrabarti saying to me, “shouldn’t [the Labour leader] not be a woman” – isn’t that very disparaging to women, to say “well, we must put a woman ahead because she’s not as good as a man in some ways so let’s gee her up”, that’s extremely patronising to women.

‘I think it’s a great idea if you’ve got two people who are just there, they’re the same level of quality candidate and the support is 50/50, I think why not give the woman a chance ahead of the man because she tends to get less of a chance in this world. But let’s not assume we live in a world where women are discriminated against, everybody is discriminated against by everybody.

‘What sort of society do we want to live in? I want to live in one where we come together, not one that divides us.’

Fox added: ‘You wouldn’t want to be on a plane with a pilot saying “I got this job for diversity reasons”, would you?’

Earlier today, Laurence – who has two kids with ex-wife Billie Piper – appeared on The Brendan O’Neill Show where he suggested that the UK was the ‘least racist society in the history of mankind’.

Fox is becoming a bit of a poster boy for ‘anti-wokeness’, following his Question Time interview, and on another podcast, he claimed he dumped a girlfriend because she liked a Gillette advert that addressed toxic masculinity.

Laurence is a member of the Fox theatre dynasty – the son of actor James Fox and grandson of theatre agent Robin Fox and his wife Angelina Worthington, daughter of the playwright Frederick Lonsdale.

After attending the elite Harrow school, he graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and went on to land roles in The Hole and Gosford Park.





