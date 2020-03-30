lauren-london-sends-love-to-reginae-carter-after-seeing-this-video

Toya Johnson’s daughter, Reginae Carter, shared a clip on her social media account that managed to impress her fans. In the video, Nae’s acting skills are skyrocketing, and even Lauren London agrees.

Check out the clip that Nae shared on her social media account below.

Lauren London also hopped in the comments and posted these emojis: ‘🤗✨’

Nae’s fans adored her acting, and they made sure to tell her this in the comments section.

Someone said: ‘I’m ready for sis to ACT act! She’s got it natural. I really think if she got around the greats and got some coaching, she’d be a problem!’

A commenter posted this: ‘If this was a talent, she won because most of y’all lips don’t be matching then words in these TikTok videos 😩’

Another fan gushed over Nae and wrote: ‘She’s cute❤️ Reading some of these comments. It’s so sad how people literally find negativity in everything. Like they are really looking for shxt to talk about. Smh!’

Someone else said: ‘Y’all do know she gotta comply with social distancing too. Hair, nails, brows, and feet are on hold until May 1st. #leaveheralone.’

A follower said: ‘Y’all love coming for her. Give her the credit because she killed the new new scene. 💙….. and yes we love some new.’

A commenter wrote: ‘@laurenlondon why dont they make women like you anymore no movie roles juat 💯 #BlessUp Queen.’

One other follower said: ‘You should let me make your body jewelry and chokers and you just help me advertise it I’ll do it for free for the appreciation @colormenae.’

One other follower said: ‘Nae!! @colormenae u did that! U nailed it. If u don’t get out in that acting business and act ur ass off! #SecurinAnotherBag #NextBigActress.’

Nae has been driving her fans crazy with excitement these days with her IG posts that she keeps sharing.

She’s been flooding her social media account of choice, IG, with all kinds of videos in which she’s twerking and dancing all over the place.



