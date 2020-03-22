lauren-london-posts-inspiring-message-for-those-in-fear

Lauren London understands what it’s like to deal with fear and trauma. On her social media account recently, the widowed girlfriend of Nipsey Hussle, who was tragically shot and killed outside of his clothing store, laid out an inspiring message for her fans and followers.

As the world continues to bear the brunt of the COVID-19, especially the effect on the economy, London took the opportunity to provide comforting words of wisdom. On her IG, the actress explained that tragedy and trauma taught her the importance of “digging deep within,” and to “Connect with God.”

As fans of the model know, she lost the father of her son, Nipsey Hussle, last year. He was 33-years-old when the apprehended suspect, Eric Holder, 29, shot Nipsey outside of his clothing store. Since then, London has been held up as an example of what it means to be resilient.

Fans of London appreciate her for not only what she has gone through, but her considerable beauty, which has no doubt made her desirable to other men. On the 28th of February, Mel Walker reported on the rumors surrounding London and her alleged relationship with P. Diddy.

According to rumors, London may actually be dating Sean “Diddy” Combs following Hussle’s tragic passing. The speculation surrounding their romance first started when Diddy went on his IG account to share a photo of them hanging out.

A picture was taken of London with Diddy standing close behind while holding a glass of champagne. While the photo seemed relatively harmless, a lot of people online were infuriated that he would be hanging around London.

As a consequence of the backlash, Combs purportedly changed the caption to include the word, “sister,” as if their relationship was clearly platonic, but by that point, it was already too late. Fans now believe there may be something going on between them.

As it was noted above, London has attracted all kinds of attention since Hussle died. When the father of her child was first killed, Kodak Black took to his social media account to say he would gladly replace Nipsey as her boyfriend. Kodak was slammed on social media afterward.



