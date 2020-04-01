lauren-london-posts-emotional-tribute-a-year-after-nipsey-hussle’s-passing

It’s already been a year since Nipsey Hussle passed away shockingly and Lauren London took to social media to remember him. The pained star made it clear with her post on Instagram that she still mourns him death, explaining that her kids are a huge help when it comes to her ability to continue on without her partner.

The heartbreaking tribute was shared by Lauren earlier today since it marked the one year anniversary of the rapper’s untimely passing.

As you probably know, Nispey was tragically shot to death right on front of his business.

The beauty decided to post a pic that showed her and her partner actually being in that same clothing store where he was killed.

The place is called The Marathon Clothing and used to be owned by the rapper.

Of course, what touched her followers were the words attached to the picture which read: ‘Time is deceptive. It’s been a year since you transitioned, the pain is heavy today as it was a year ago, God knows I would give anything to see you again.’

‘I didn’t think I was going to survive a second of any of this, prayers have kept me together, the kids keep me going and God’s grace and mercy have carried me this far. As today makes a year, I stand strong because of you, because I know you wouldn’t have it any other way, because I recall every late night conversation we had about resilience and fear, because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit,’ she went on to write.

Lauren’s caption ended with an even more emotional conclusion: ‘With every breath I take, I honor you. I carry this pain with purpose, I promise I will make you proud, I promise to apply everything you taught me in life and in death Ermias Asghedom [Nipsey’s real name]. There will never be another, until we are together again….I love you beyond human understanding (but you know that already).’



