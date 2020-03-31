lauren-london-pens-tribute-to-nipsey-hussle:-‘until-we-are-together-again’

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London arrive at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Lauren London penned a touching tribute to her late love, Nipsey Hussle on Tuesday, marking the one year anniversary of his tragic death.

“Time is deceptive. It’s been a year since you transitioned. The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago. God knows I would give anything to see you again,” she posted along with a photo of herself the slain rapper.

“I didn’t think I was going to survive a second of any of this. Prayers have kept me together. The kids keep me going and Gods Grace and Mercy have carried me this far,” she continued.

A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on Mar 3, 2020 at 1: 55pm PST

“As today makes a year, I stand strong because of you. Because I know you wouldn’t have it any other way. Because I recall every late-night conversation we had about resilience and fear Because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit. With every breath I take I honor you. I carry this pain with purpose. I promise I will make you proud. I promise to apply everything you taught me, in life and in death. Ermias Asghedom. There will never be another,” she continued.

“Until we are together again…I love you beyond human understanding (but you know that already)”

Nipsey Hussle was gunned down outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles one year ago. The alleged gunman, Eric Holder has been charged in his murder.

In July, the actress posted a photo of a tattoo she got in his memory. The tattoo is a gorgeous depiction of the late rapper’s face along with the words “God will rise,” which is the translation of Hussle’s first name, Ermias.