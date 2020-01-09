laura-whitmore-reveals-details-of-secret-message-from-caroline-flack-before-landing-love-island-job

Sorry, this video isn’t available any more.

Laura Whitmore has revealed the message of support Caroline Flack sent her while the job of hosting Love Island was still up for grabs.

Flack stepped down from the first ever Winter edition of Love Island after being arrested and charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton by battery.

In less than a week, Whitmore was called in by bosses for an emergency meeting where they gave her one of the biggest presenting roles on a platter with less than a month until the ITV2 series was set to launch.

Whitmore previously assured she had Flackers’ backing but during This Morning today, the 34-year-old revealed details of the message her predecessor gave her before ITV announced she was taking over the villa.

‘It was a little bit of a whirlwind,’ the former Strictly Come Dancing star admitted to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. ‘She sent me a text which said, “I really hope you get to do this series.”

As news broke of Whitmore’s addition to the programme, she enthused: ‘To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.

‘I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.

‘I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.’

She continued: ‘Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new Islanders looking for love. The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me… not a chance!’

Love Island kicks off this Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.