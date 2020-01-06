laura-whitmore-packs-for-winter-love-island-and-we-couldn’t-be-more-excited

Laura Whitmore is preparing for her first time presenting Love Island and we can’t believe the new series has come around so quickly.

Stepping into the presenting spot at the last minute, Irish TV personality Laura will be heading out to South Africa for the first winter series in the Love Island villa, with the new bunch of islanders expected to be announced any day now.

Accompanied by boyfriend Iain Stirling (who just so happens to narrate the show’s voiceovers), the 34-year-old excitedly posed with her monogrammed suitcase as she packed for the big trip.

Because nothing gets us excited like the Love Island font and *thatwater bottle.

‘Last minute packing….all the essentials,’ Laura wrote on Instagram, adding: ‘Cape Town here I come!’

So, is the adorable dog going with her?

It’s been a quick turnaround gig for Laura, who was confirmed as Love Island’s new presenter after original host Caroline Flack was forced to step down after she pleaded not guilty to assault after allegedly hitting boyfriend Lewis Watson with a lamp.

However, Laura confirmed that there were no hard feelings between the presenters as Caroline’s future on the show is left deliberately open to potentially return for future series.

‘She’s a brilliant host and I just hope that I can give the role the justice it deserves while she is taking some time off,’ Laura said.

As for Caroline’s wellbeing, she said: ‘I know she’s got a strong network of people around her who are supporting her throughout all of this.’

Ahead of the show’s launch, Caroline has fled the UK to wind down in Los Angeles, while her dog stays in a fancy hotel.

Love Island returns Sunday 12 January at 9pm on ITV 2.





