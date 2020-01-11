laura-whitmore-interrupts-the-masked-singer-with-love-island-advert-and-we’re-too-excited

Laura Whitemore has just gone and interrupted The Masked Singer with an advert for the winter Love Island – and we are too excited.

Just as we were trying to work out whether or not the unicorn really was John Barrowman, the new host of the popular dating show appeared on the screens in the break.

Dressed in a pink playsuit, the 34-year-old beamed down the lens as she told viewers the latest islanders were all ready for the launch.

‘It’s just one more sleep until Love Island opens its brand new villa doors here in South Africa,’ Laura told fans at home – not that they needed reminding.

‘The sun is shining and our islanders are ready and waiting to couple up.’

As the camera panned closer to the star, who was stood poolside, she continued: ‘Forget the January blues and get ready for an unforgettable winter of love.’

The new series will see Laura’s debut as host of the show, taking over from Caroline Flack who pulled out of the series in wake of her upcoming court case for assault by beating.

When chatting to RadioTimes about her new job, the star said: ‘It’s bittersweet, it’s not a great situation at all.

‘It’s not ideal. The whole thing feels intimidating. I just want to do it justice and just be me.’

Before accepting the role, Whitmore revealed she got in touch with close friend Flack to see how she felt – and she couldn’t have been more supportive.

‘Caroline has been incredible,’ she enthused. ‘She messaged me before ITV contacted me and she said “I really hope you get the role”.

‘She said she knew how much of fan I was of the show. I thought that was so lovely.’

But while Laura steps in this year, Caroline could return in future seasons as ITV revealed they are constantly in touch with her.

As news broke of Whitmore’s addition to the programme, she said: ‘To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.

‘I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend.

‘We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.

‘I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.’

Love Island kicks off Sunday 12 January on ITV2.





